Blessed Creations, located the corner of Victory Drive and US 23, in Waverly is a Christian bookstore/craft mall and more. Co-owner Lisa Cutler said she had something for every occasion and invites people to come in and take a look around. The store is open from 11.a. to 5 pm. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the corner of Victory Drive and US 23 something special is happening … some may say something blessed: Blessed Creations.

“God spoke about a year ago to me to look for a place that I could offer Bibles and reading material for people in our community,” co-owner Lisa Cutler said after opening in August. “I wanted to offer people that do crafts and stuff a place to display their creations.”


