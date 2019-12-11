PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Pebble Township

10.169, also 60 ft. wide easement: Jerrod S. Roosa and Tammy L. Roosa to Daniel Cyrus. Warranty Deed. October 2, 2019.

12.248 acres, also 2.263 acres & 5 acres: Sherry A. Collins to Terry L. Miller and Donyel Miller. Warranty Deed. October 3, 2019.

2.2196 acres: Ohio Recreational Properties, Inc. to Ines Stepp and Preston Sandlin. Survivorship Deed. October 7, 2019.

Pebble Township & Ross County

29.72 acres, also 38.19 acres, also Ross County: Sarah Wing, Sarah K. Wing, Robin Wing, Robin O. Wing, Karen S. Wing, Jackie Wilson, and Jack W. Wilson to Larry E Knisley and Janette Knisley. Survivorship Deed. September 19, 2019.

Pee Pee Township

0.522 acres: Marvin R. Fielder, Jr. and Kathy C. Fielder to Jason Vanhoose and Ashley Vanhoose. Warranty Deed. September 18, 2019.

Lot 75 Waverly Gables Addition: Roger Dickey Crabtree to Tana L. Crabtree. Certificate of Transfer. September 20, 2019.

Lot 246 Waverly Estates 1-B: Matthew Johnson and Ashley Johnson to Cody W. Penn. Warranty Deed. October 03, 2019.

Lake White Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 Huntington Hillside Subdivision Part 1: Vernon G. Lambert, Gerri Lambert, and Gerri Robertson to Dennis J. Sayre, Jr. and Monique R. Sayre. Warranty Deed. October 3, 2019.

0.9257 acres: Chelsey Kelley and Mary M. Kelley to Robert S. Cox and Nancy S. Cox. Warranty Deed. October 07, 2019.

Pee Pee Township & Pebble Township

1.405 acres, also Pebble Twp. 1.559 acres: Anna J. Rice to Melissa Dawn Daniels. Warranty Deed. October 02, 2019.

Perry Township

2.863 acres: Ryan Evans and Abigail Evans to Ryan Evans and Abigail Evans. Warranty Deed. September 12, 2019.

Perry Twp. tracts: Charles Steven Chrisman, Helen Chrisman, and Steven C Chrisman to Charles Steven Chrisman Trustee, Hellen Chrisman Trustee, and Charles Steven Chrisman & Helen Chrisman Trustees. Warranty Deed. September 30, 2019.

Perry Twp. tracts: Elizabeth D. McGhee to David A. McGhee and Deborah L. McGhee. Survivorship Deed. October 04, 2019.

Perry Township & Ross County

0.5155 acres, also Ross County: Norman Lee Jenkins and Melissa Jenkins to Buryl Franklin Jenkins. Warranty Deed. September 19, 2019.

Seal Township

Lots 107, 108, 109, 110, 111 Patterson Heights: Marian Howard and Marion Howard to Karen J. Grooms. Warranty Deed. September 11, 2019.

4.11 acres: Richard Southworth and Kathy Southworth to Ed Robbins and Carol Robbins. Warranty Deed. September 24, 2019.

0.199 acres, also 1.804 acres, 0.64 acres: Restud Restorations, LLC and Restud Restoration, LLC to Steven D. Withrow and Chelsy A. Withrow. Survivorship Deed. October 08, 2019.

Seal Township & Village of Piketon

1.148 acres, also Village of Piketon 75.27 acres: Chalmer Francis, Lavera Francis, Kevin Jay Francis and Sherry Francis to Timothy D. Francis and Cheryl M. Francis. Survivorship Deed. September 13, 2019.

Scioto Township

20.961 acres: Paul Wise and Brittany Wise to Edward Wise. Warranty Deed. September 16, 2019.

39 acres: Rinda Ross to Howard Patrick Ross and Mary L Ross. Warranty Deed. September 17, 2019.

Scioto Township & Scioto County

106.056 acres, also Scioto County: Prodigal House Ministries, Inc. to Tonya R Osborne. Warranty Deed. September 17, 2019.

Sunfish Township

4.554 acres: John R. Burkitt and Eve Yvonne Burkitt to Todd Anthony Burkitt. Warranty Deed. September 12, 2019.

2 acres: Earl Ray Fields, Sr. to Ray Earl Fields, Jr. Estate. Certificate of Transfer. October 8, 2019.

Union Township

64.226 acres: Enos Peachy, Sara Peachy and Sara Peachey to Emanuel Kanagy and Linda Kanagy. Survivorship Deed. September 12, 2019.

70 acres, also 4.65 acres: Dial Edward Salisbury to Dial Edward Salisbury and Johnny Belinda Salisbury. Warranty Deed. September 17, 2019.

64.216 acres: Enos Peachy to Norman Swarey and Eva Swarey. Survivorship Deed. September 23, 2019.

