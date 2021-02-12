The Pike County General Health District is continuing its effort to vaccinate Pike County. The latest push took place this week as the Health District administered more drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations at the county fairgrounds.
As of Thursday, the Health District said on Facebook that there had been 19 new cases in the county and 19 new recoveries. There were also 266 vaccinations given on Thursday alone.
The Health District reached a major milestone on Thursday, stating via Facebook that “After today, we now have a larger number of individuals vaccinated than our number of positive cases.”
Thursday was indeed a big day for the county in regards to vaccination progress, as despite the snow, 266 people showed up in their vehicles to receive the vaccine. The Health District says that there were only six cancellations throughout the day which included a level two snow advisory for the county. The District went on to report that this looks to be a good sign for Pike County, “The fact that we only had 6 cancellations during a level 2 snow advisory really underscores the importance that Pike County residents are placing on being vaccinated.”
As of Thursday the hospitalization total in Pike County had dropped to 6, and the death total remains at 25. There have been a total of 2,109 COVID-19 cases reported in Pike County since the emergence of the pandemic.
