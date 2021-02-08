COLUMBUS — Registration is open for the first-ever virtual Ohio Workers’ Compensation Medical & Health Symposium April 8–10.
Themed “Comprehensive Care for an Injured Worker,” the online free symposium features education tracks for health care practitioners, their staff, and legal professionals.
“This year’s symposium offers outstanding learning opportunities led by local and national experts on some of the most pressing health and medical issues of our time,” said John Logue, Interim Administrator/CEO for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC), the event’s sponsor.
Topics covered Friday and Saturday under the health care provider clinical education track include substance use disorders, clinical insights to COVID-19, violence in the workplace, multidisciplinary treatment programs, stories of triumph and recovery, and more.
Topics covered Friday morning for health care provider staff and administrators include key workers' comp policies and procedures and the day-to-day operations of workers' comp processes and workflows within a provider's office or health care system.
The symposium features a vocational rehabilitation workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 8. The workshop will focus on ethical decision making and how to foster resilience in the face of adversity.
Note: BWC is seeking approval to offer continuing education credits for health care and legal professionals. More to come, stay tuned.
Visit the symposium’s webpage for more details. Registration is free. For questions, call BWC’s provider contact center at 1-800-644-6292, option 0-3-0, or email medsymposium@bwc.state.oh.us.
