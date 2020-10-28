On “Make A Difference Day” local organizations and community partners joined together to make a difference with the opening of a new Little Free Library at the Pike County YMCA with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 23.
Payton Reuter, of Project BEAR, assisted in coordinating the event. Reuter serves as a Project BEAR Region 1 Literacy Support Member.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone who came out today. I know your schedules are super busy,” said Reuter. “I also want to thank you all for donating books. It really means a lot to the kids in our community.”
Project BEAR is an AmeriCorps-funded program based out of Shawnee State University, which stands for Building Emerging and Achieving Readers. The mission is to enhance early literacy instruction for children birth to age five. Currently there are 17 Project BEAR members, promoting early literacy in various capacities throughout Southeast Ohio.
This year, Project BEAR partnered with EasterSeals Central and Southeast Ohio to promote the Governor’s partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Through this partnership, there are two Project BEAR members serving Pike, Scioto, Jackson, Gallia, Meigs, Hocking, and Vinton counties, including Payton Reuter who assisted in coordinating the day’s events, promoting the Governor’s Imagination Library Program, which is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality children’s books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income.
Pandora Shaw-Dupras, CEO of Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio, explained their connection with helping to sponsor the Little Free Library at the Pike County YMCA, as well as what her organization does.
“We work with children and adults with disabilities. We work with a lot of different folks who have other challenges or barriers. We have 28 counties in Ohio that our Easterseals provides services to. Last year, we provided services to 13,600 families. That was on a budget of $5 million,” said Shaw-Dupras.
“This is our fifth Little Free Library that we’ve put in different communities. We believe a child’s ability to read is a building block of their expressive and other communication skills. We are glad that the YMCA supported us and let us put it here. In Pike County as of today, I was told that we have 660 children signed up to receive free books in this county. That is 35 percent, which is what Governor and Mrs. DeWine wanted us all to aspire to, but I think Pike County is going to exceed that because Payton is signing children up left and right. I will find donors to pay for them. It has been a fabulous program.”
Easterseals is the conduit for helping to provide some of the books. Additionally, Shaw-Dupras said they work to assess the children on their reading skills every six months so they can provide assistance to a child needing it.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting this,” said Shaw-Dupras. “Payton will be in the community for different things. If there are things that we as Easterseals can help the community with, we are always happy to have that conversation.”
Kim Conley, Executive Director/CEO of the Pike County YMCA, was glad to provide the location for the Little Free Library.
“First of all, I want to thank Payton for giving us an opportunity to be able to offer this for the community. There’s been a lot of conversation for how the Y needs to be the hub of this county,” said Conley. “We just feel very fortunate to be able to partner with the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, Easterseals and Shawnee State. I want to thank you all. We will put a pod in the Y, so Peyton can put all of the books in for us.”
Hayley Venturino, Project Bear Coordinator, Shawnee State University, said, “I was so proud with our partnership with Easterseals and the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library that we can bring this literacy instruction to our own backyard. The work that Payton is able to do through this partnership is incredible. She is going to help raise literacy rates all over this ... region in the four counties she serves. As a Pike County native and current resident, I’m excited that this is finally coming into my backyard. I love the work we do in Scioto County, but it is always nice to bring it home.”
Matthew Fout, another Project BEAR Member, talked about what it meant to him to serve.
“I’m a two-year Project BEAR member. Last year when I signed up for the job, I didn’t know anything about education. I’m an electromechanical engineering major, so I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” said Fout. “When I signed up for the job, I saw ‘serve your community’, so that’s what I wanted to do. I like the mission of the job. This is a great program. I went to Piketon High School. It is great to know that this is what the future is going to look like for this community.”
Reuter explained more about her job, saying, “On a daily basis, I go to the counties of Jackson, Gallia, Pike and Scioto. I go to preschools and daycares. I read a book to them, and then do an activity that correlates with that book. I then do the enrollment for the kids under the age of 5. I’ve started a segment at the Eastern Library Branch on Tuesday’s called ‘Tell A Story Tuesdays’. I’m always looking to expand, so if there is a pre-school or daycare in your area I have not reached, please let me know.”
Chris Shaffer, Chair of ServeOhio’s Commission and Director of Institutional Research & Sponsored Programs at Shawnee State University, wrapped up the ceremony.
“My wife is an English teacher at Waverly. She constantly reminds me that a child who has read one book a night versus none, that child will read millions more words over the course of their lifetime,” said Shaffer.
“It typifies what is common in our region. We have a program based at a college south of here and another part of Appalachia, and it has people working on the programs from this region. That’s what these community events are about.
Shaffer explained that ServeOhio is a governmental agency, appointed by the governor’s office, that administers the AmeriCorps programs in Ohio. ServeOhio is also a hub location for posting and learning of volunteer opportunities. He encouraged others to look into how AmeriCorps might be able to help, as members can be sponsored by faith and community organizations.
“As a region, we have a lot of real assets. I think a lot of times we look at the negatives. But the positives are very strong. I live in Waverly. I love living in Waverly. The sense of community here is very strong. The sense of community in Portsmouth is strong. I feel like there is an energy that I’ve not felt for a while,” said Shaffer.
“I grew up here, lived in Portsmouth, and was in the Army for a while. When I came back, we were still in the headwaters of the opioid epidemic, which I realize is still going on. But I am excited about the work that so many are doing to make it a better place. Again, I feel like this (Little Free Library) project is a great model for others to be a part of.”
