A Pike County man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 12 and charged with pandering obscenities involving a minor.
Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson reported that Corp. Cottrill arrested Roger D. Blythe, age 33, of Sugar Run Road, Piketon, and that he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.
According to Nelson, a case against Blythe will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury on Friday.
