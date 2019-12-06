The S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Program had their regular meeting on Nov. 18 at the Pike County Senior Center.

Rick Jenkins called the meeting to order with a prayer by Thelma Ealey and the Pledge of Allegiance by all led by Katie Linley.

Minutes of the last meeting were read by Laurel Jenkins and accepted.

Treasurer’s report was given by Shirley Louderback and accepted.

The S.A.L.T. Program will be having a bake sale on Dec. 11 at the Pike County Senior Center.

Next meeting will be held on Dec. 9 at the Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street, Waverly.

All seniors are encouraged to attend the meetings.

