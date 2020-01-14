Paint Valley ADAMH has announced the winners of this year’s “Write in Red” Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest. The contest encourages students to live a drug-free lifestyle.
Isabella Newsome, a senior, was the school winner for Waverly High School and was awarded $100.
