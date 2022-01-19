RIO GRANDE— Wellness classes provided by the continue over the telephone due to the coronavirus pandemic. Classes will be offered in February, including Chronic Disease Self-Management, Chronic Pain Self-Management, and Diabetes Self-Management.
The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly during the following times:
- Chronic Disease Self-Management on Tuesdays from Feb. 15 through March 22 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 1.
- Chronic Pain Self-Management on Wednesdays from Feb. 16 through March 23 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 2.
- Diabetes Self-Management on Mondays from Feb. 28 through April 4 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 14.
Participants in the programs gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits surrounding additional knowledge and education about self-management techniques for their condition.
Those who are interested must pre-register for the class by the dates mentioned beforehand. Once registered, participants will receive a kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class.
Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.
Calling prior to the deadline is important in order to receive the kit in time; however, interested individuals are still encouraged to call if the deadline has passed in the event the deadline has been extended or to learn about opportunities to participate in future classes.
Residents age 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for one of the classes, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Carla at extension 284, or e-mail info@aaa7.org.
In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, interested individuals need to register before the deadline. Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis.
These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options.
Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance. Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).
Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs.
The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org.
The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.
