hunt

Lane (middle) before bagging a wild turkey during the Thunder in the Hills hunt at Pike State Forest.

 Ohio Department of Natural Resources (Division of Forestry

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Pike State Forest and Blue Rock State Forest were the settings for two recent special hunts organized for hunters with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors while hunting for wild turkey. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry hosts these hunts annually in Pike and Muskingum counties.

“Each year we look forward to hosting these hunts and spending time with a great group of hunters and volunteers, in the midst of a beautiful environment where forest management has ensured forest conservation and diverse habitat,” said ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser. “The hunters who participate are an inspiration to us all.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments