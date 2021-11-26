PIKETON—The Pike County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Pike County Career Technology Center for lunch at 11 a.m. followed by music and an update from the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

All who receive benefit checks from the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio are urged to be a part of PCRTA. ORTA represents PCRTA in the Ohio Legislature.

Annual dues for PCRTA are $10. For more information on ORTA dues, visit https://www.orta.org/plans-pricing.

For reservations, if not called, please call President Larry or Kay Meredith at 740-226-3044 or Vice President Mary VanMeter before Tuesday, Nov. 9.

For those who cannot attend, dues for PCRTA may be mailed to Treasurer Shirley Daniels at 230 Newland Ridge Rd. in Waverly.

