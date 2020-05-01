Note: During this unprecedented time locally, throughout the state of Ohio, and around the world, the News Watchman is highlighting local organizations that help individuals, families and children in their everyday lives as well as in times of crisis. This is part two of a three-part series on domestic violence. Part one ran in the Wednesday, April 29, 2020 edition of the News Watchman.
Even during Ohio’s Stay at Home Order, which expired Friday night and has been changed to Stay Safe Ohio Order (see related story in this edition), officials urged those in unsafe homes to leave the home and find another safe place to stay. It is important to know that a survivor/victim always has rights and options.
With all of the stresses and strains surrounding COVID-19, Annette Jenkins, Executive Director of the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence, took some time to share information with the News Watchman about how to cope and get help in an abusive situation when the victim is not ready to leave.
“First, it is important (for a victim/survivor) to know that the abuse is not their fault and that during this time an abuser will likely be triggered more with or without a cause for the reaction. During a time like this, an abuser may not be able to have a cool-down period; he is unable to connect with friends, or do hobbies that would normally give him time to calm down,” said Jenkins.
“It is in the best interest of a victim to minimize emotional triggers that could set off the abuser. If an abuser is about to have an episode, the victim should try to remain calm. The victim can empathize with the abuser by recognizing that they may be frustrated during this hard time and that they will help them get through this.”
Jenkins shared advice for an individual living with an abuser, including where there might be children at home.
“Give the abuser your attention by telling them you are listening to them and that you want to know what is frustrating them. Respect goes a long way, and most abusers generally demand it, so using it to amplify safety is important,” said Jenkins. “Tell your abuser that you respect their time and space and that if having too much going on in the house all at once, that you would be glad to have the kids and you go to another part of the house and play quietly to give the abuser time to themselves.”
It is important for someone dealing with abuse or violence in the home to have solid information, so an abuser cannot use that information to control them.
“Knowing the facts about COVID-19 is also important because abusers can give misinformation as a form of control over a person to instill additional fear,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins offered additional suggestions for an individual who might be at home with an abuser.
“Avoid talking about the past and do not criticize your abuser. Although the abuser may bring up past actions or incidents that may force you to feel defensive, it is important to remain calm and try to diffuse the situation so that the abuser is not triggered to resort to violence,” said Jenkins.
“Remembering that the abuse is not your fault when you must bite your tongue is vital. An abuser usually criticizes how the victim cleans, dresses, cooks, etc. Most people would respond back in a defensive fashion. However, being isolated can make an already dangerous situation worse. The key is to avoid triggering further violence, so instead of going on the defense and saying something that will cause the abuser to react violently, change the conversation.
“If it is close to dinner time, ask what they would like to eat; choices make people think and react less. Avoiding the urge to respond to the negative comments by changing the topic, finding an activity to do in another part of the house, or taking a walk in the yard — anything that can add a little distance can be beneficial.”
Jenkins said it is important to know that an abuser makes a choice to be abusive and that doing these things does not guarantee that they will not become explosive, but they can help.
“One final tip is to document the abuse,” she said. “It is important to document what happened and when — so when the time comes that the victim is ready to move forward to get a protection order or report to law enforcement — they are armed with proof of the abuse.”
The Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence has procedures in place to deal with sheltering individuals in need. These have been adjusted to comply with the recommendations regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The Partnership deeply cares about the safety and well-being of our staff, survivors, and community. The Partnership has complied with Governor Mike DeWine’s orders, as well as the CDC’s guidelines to help protect and minimize the exposure to staff and survivors,” said Jenkins.
“Partnership advocates are essential employees and are providing court advocacy services remotely from home and office to ensure being available for survivors. When a survivor in need to secure a protective order, or is in the process of obtaining a protection order, advocates are providing support and guidance and preparing all paperwork for court through telephone and email.”
The Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence continues to operate shelters at this time and is housing survivors of domestic, sexual violence and human trafficking.
“Our shelter is operating in compliance with the social distancing and recommendations of the CDC guidelines due to communal living space. Shelter staff and residents are urged to stay six feet apart, continuing to keep all frequently-touched surfaces sanitized, and wearing masks when in contact with others,” said Jenkins.
“When survivors have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the Partnership has had to relocate survivors, due to recommendations of medical professionals to quarantine for two weeks in local hotels, to protect other residents and staff. If the Partnership’s shelter has no availability or is not the best option for a survivor, shelter advocates will assist the survivor in locating alternate shelter to ensure their safety.”
For survivors looking for others who have been affected by domestic violence, the Partnership operates an online support group through RAINN’s HelpRoom. To access this chat room, please go to https://affiliate.rainn.org/helproom/PCPADV . The next discussion group chat is scheduled for May 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. The topic of discussion will be “I need, I want, I deserve!”
For more services offered by the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence, visit the website at PikePartnership.org . The website offers an emergency exit that clears browser history, so a potential abuser will not have the opportunity to see what the individual seeking help was looking at online. Individuals may also call (740) 947-1611. The line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. After 4 p.m. please select Option 1 for a Victim Service Advocate, or Option 2 for a Sexual Violence Advocate. All services are confidential and free of charge.
