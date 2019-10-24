U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) have announced Ohioans can safely dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs on “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in an effort to provide safe, convenient and responsible means for disposal of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for misuse and medications.
“It’s important to remember that four out of five people addicted to opioids started out using prescription drugs,” said Portman. “Safely disposing of unused prescription drugs is a critical tool in our efforts to stop opioid abuse and I urge all Ohioans to clean out their medicine cabinets and participate in this year’s Drug Take Back event.”
“Addiction isn’t an individual problem or a character flaw, it’s a disease — a disease that all too often starts in the family medicine cabinet,” said Brown. “That’s why this DEA-sponsored Drug Take Back Day is so important in Ohio. All prescription medications — especially addictive opioid painkillers — should be disposed of safely to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”
Some locations of drug take back sites near Pike County include the Ross County Sheriff's Office Ross County Law Complex, located at 28 North Paint Street, Chillicothe; the Chillicothe Police Department will be collecting at the Kroger parking lot, located at 887 North Bridge Street, Chillicothe; and the Portsmouth Police Department will be collecting at Kroger, located at 811 Gay Street, Portsmouth.
Ohioans can look up the drug take back site closest to them at https://takebackday.dea.gov/
