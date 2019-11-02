If the holiday season makes you feel overworked and overwhelmed, but you don’t have time to attend classes for the support and encouragement you need, try the “Get Your Elves in a Row!” email challenge offered by OSU Extension.
The online challenge is designed to assist participants with improving their health by adding regular movement, healthy eating and mindfulness techniques to their lifestyles.
Participants will learn tips for easier holiday cooking and for organizing holiday decorations, ways to simplify gift lists and schedules and how to downsize and simplify their lives.
Those participating in the six-week long “Get Your Elves in a Row! Challenge” will explore such topics as gratitude, movement, humor, mindfulness and positivity and will have access to additional information on Facebook, blogs and through text messaging.
Adults with an email address can sign up for the “Get Your Elves in a Row! Challenge. When participants register for the program, they will receive two weekly e-communications that contain wellness tips. Available for download will be a calendar log to assist participants with tracking their progress in the challenge. Pre- and post-online survey assessments will be used to collect comments for improving future challenges and tracking patient progress as well.
Anyone wishing to participate in the “Get Your Elves in a Row!Challenge” can sign up at go.osu.edu/ElvesPike19 .
Those enrolled in the online challenge will begin receiving e-communications starting the week of Nov. 25. Although Facebook will be used for the program, participants will only need an email address.
OSU Extension funds the “Get Your Elves in a Row! Challenge.”
“People should take advantage of the “Get Your Elves in a Row! Challenge” to get new ideas about health and wellness and motivation during the holiday season,” said Tammy Jones, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for OSU Extension.
All information provided by participants will be kept confidential.
