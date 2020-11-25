Scouting for food is a national service project put on by the Scouts. This year the Cub Scout packs and troops, with help from the Girl Scouts Troop 8829, collected food. November 14, the different scouts went door to door passing out fliers and then collecting food that our community shared. This year the scouts were able to collect 3,776 items for the food pantry. This is a great way to stock the shelves of the Pike County food pantry and teach young people the importance of service to their community. Thank you for helping to support our scouts and serving those less fortunate then ourselves.
