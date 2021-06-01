CHILLICOTHE, OH (June 1, 2021) – Adena Health System reminds all patients and visitors that system policies and guidelines requiring facial coverings and social distancing in all Adena facilities will remain in effect after many other health orders are lifted across the state on June 2nd, even if you are fully vaccinated.
“From the onset of the pandemic, we have adhered to the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our state health officials and that is what Adena will continue to do across all our locations,” said Adena President & CEO Jeff Graham. “The health and well-being of our patients, visitors and staff remain of upmost importance. We, too, are excited to see COVID-19 cases trending downward and vaccination rates increasing which have resulted in a number of health orders being lifted. But we understand this fight is not over, so we remain steadfast in our precautions and protective measures as recommended.”
The CDC recently updated its masking and distancing guidance for the public regarding vaccination status. As a result, the Ohio Department of Health is rescinding the majority of health orders on June 2nd with the exception of some orders for safety in congregate living and healthcare settings. These changes are targeted for the public, with minimal impact to the healthcare setting or healthcare personnel.
Current visitor policies across Adena will also remain. Adena’s visitor policy and safety guidelines are available at Adena.org/VisitorPolicy.
