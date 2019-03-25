Hamman Church Services/Speakers — March 2019
March 31 — Ronnie Hines a.m.; Leon Bevins p.m., special singing by Blankenship family
March 27 — Nursing Home Service at 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Soup Lunches
The Lenten lunches continue each Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church of Waverly. Soup and bread will be served at noon, and a short study will follow for those who can stay. The Wednesday Lenten lunch speaker for March 27 will be Rev. Bruce Henderson. The study is "The Preservation of the Truth." The Wednesday Lenten lunch speaker for April 3 will be Rev. Gareth Baker. The study is "The Promotion of Social Justice." The community is invited. Come when you can; leave when you must. First Presbyterian Church is located at 211 Schmitt Drive, Waverly.
Vanguard Ministries Soup Kitchen
Vanguard Ministries, 706 East Main Street, Piketon, will hold a soup kitchen every fourth Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone welcome! Please share with anyone you know who may be interested in coming.
Bonds Chapel Revival
Revival services will be held at Bonds Chapel, 3710 Rainbow Trail, March 28 through March 31 at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Rev. Tim Marhoover, and singing each night will be the Carter Sisters. Additional singers will be Dotson Sisters on March 28, Walter and Lavan Moore on March 29, and Doug and Maggie Lambert on March 30. “Almost There” will be singing on March 31 at 10:30 a.m. A Songfest will be held on March 31 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 740-648-8096.
Revival at Latham Church
Revival services will be held at Latham Church from April 2 through April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Brother Brian Williams will be preaching, and the Williams Family will be singing. Brother Jeff Chinn will be preaching at the Sunday morning and Sunday evening services. Come and join us!
Bonds Chapel Songfest
A Songfest will be held on March 31 at 2 p.m. at Bonds Chapel, 3710 Rainbow Trail, featuring Walk of Faith (Frank Walls Trio), Almost There (Grooms Boys), Doug and Maggie Lambert, Helene Dunn, and the Carter Sisters. Carry-in dinner at noon. For more information, call 740-648-8096.
The Refuge Champions Addiction Network
Are you battling an addiction or know of someone who is in an addiction battle? Please share our information and invitation to come and study the word of God in a small group setting. We are offering a weekly Bible study to those battling or recovering from addictions on Sundays from 5 p.m to 6 p.m at the Waverly Church of Christ, 100 David Road.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholic Anonymous (AA) meets weekly on Mondays from 7 — 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 211 Schmitt Dr, Waverly. The meeting is cancelled on holidays when the church is closed. This is an open meeting where we read one of the 12 steps weekly, then have an opening discussion about what was read. “Opening meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholic Anonymous’ program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as observers.” (The A.A. Group)
Winter Crisis Program
The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) is still providing assistance with the 2018-19 Winter Crisis Program. The Winter Crisis Program is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a heating utility and/or bulk fuel service for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. The program begins Nov. 1, 2018 and runs through March 31, 2019. Appointments can be made at 8 a.m. each morning Monday through Friday by calling the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 or toll free 1-888-328-9634.
Water Bill Assistance
The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) is still providing assistance with water bills. The Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) has designated funds to provide emergency assistance towards eligible water bills. The Grant period is Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019 or until funds are exhausted. This assistance is meant to help as many eligible customers as possible in a crisis situation. Households are eligible for one-time assistance through the program year not to exceed the maximum benefit amount of $200. Households must be at or below 125 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines. Example: Income for a household of four needs to be at or below $2,615 monthly. Must have 90 days proof of income. Please call Community Action Committee of Pike County Social Service Department at our direct line 740-289-2375 for further information.
Free Tax Preparation
Community volunteers, certified by the IRS, will help prepare basic federal and state tax returns free of charge with fast refunds. Call Pike County CAC to schedule an appointment or drop off taxes during scheduled days. Call 740-289-2371 or 1-866-820-1185. Drop-off program is available.
Community Scholarship Applications
Community scholarship applications for the J.B. Wilson and Garnet A. Wilson Charitable Scholarship are available at the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County, the Piketon Branch Library, Western Branch Library in Latham/Idaho, and Eastern Branch Library in Beaver. Applicants must be residents of Pike County for a minimum of four years including the year of graduation from high school. All scholarship applications with high school and college transcripts are due by April 8, 2019 (for students who have already graduated) and must be sent to The J.B. Wilson and Garnet A. Wilson Charitable Trust, P.O. Box 686, Waverly, OH 45690-0686. All high school seniors applying must work through their high school guidance counselors and follow their deadline dates.
Western Branch Library Weekly Story Time/Craft Time
The Western Branch Library, located at 13256 State Route 124, Piketon, holds a weekly story time/craft time on Mondays at 6 p.m. All children are welcome to attend. If you have questions, please call 740-493-1745.
Eastern Local Schools Kindergarten Registration
Kindergarten registration at Eastern Local Schools will be held on April 23 and May 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Immunization Clinic will be available only on April 23. Call 740-226-6402 to schedule an appointment. Required documents include birth certificate, Social Security Card, shot records, and custody papers (if applicable).
Waverly Preschool Registration
Waverly Primary Preschool, located at Waverly Primary School, will be having preschool registration on April 12. According to new state guidelines, the preschool program is now for four-year-olds. Your child must be four on or before Aug. 1, 2019, in order to attend. If you have a preschool-aged child who you would like to enroll, please call the preschool at 941-5810 to schedule an appointment. Our tuition is income based. Many children qualify for free or reduced tuition. Preschool will be offering a Monday through Thursday program for those interested in having their child attend four days a week. We will also be offering other part-time options. To register, you must bring a state-issued birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization records, proof of income (if applying for free or reduced tuition), any custody papers which may apply to your child, and proof of residency.
Senior Center Closing Policy
Winter is upon us and, quite possibly, ice and snow! In the event the Pike County Senior Center is closed for bad weather, public service announcements will be sent to all local radio stations, NBC4i and 10TV.
Bristol Village Court Fundraiser
A Bristol Village Court Fundraiser will be held on Friday, March 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Join us for a “Day of Fun”. Free bingo, Chinese auction, refreshments. All funds raised support activities for the residents.
Parkinson’s Fitness Program
Join Judy Bright, Certified Parkinson’s Fitness Program Instructor, every Tuesday beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Pike County Senior Center as she hosts a Parkinson’s Fitness Program. The program is designed to promote and improve health of those with Parkinson’s Disease, and to manage the disease and not let the disease manage them. Call to reserve your spot at 740-947-5555.
BPA Spring Craft and Vendor Expo
The BPA Spring Craft and Vendor Expo is bringing together makers and vendors for a One-Stop Spring Shop. Just in time for Easter and Mother’s Day. The event will be supporting the students competing at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Conference. The event will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pike County Career Technology Center, 175 Beaver Creek Road, Piketon.
Newton Township Meetings
Newton Township Board of Trustees will hold the 2018 meetings on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the township building. The annual financial report is complete and available for review at the office of the Fiscal Officer.
Free Meal at First Baptist Church in Waverly
First Baptist Church of Waverly will provide a free meal in the Life Center at 303 E. Third Street at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month. Please join us in food and fellowship! Bring a friend with you.
SALT Meetings
The Pike County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together group meets on the second Monday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street, Waverly. This group is designed to help Pike County senior citizens and law enforcement work together to promote a safe community for senior citizens. All Pike County senior citizens, age 60 and over, are encouraged to attend these meetings. For more information, call 740-947-5555.
Parkinson’s Support Group
If you or a loved one has Parkinson’s Disease, please join Judy Bright on the second Friday of every month at 10:15 a.m. for Parkinson’s Support at the Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street, Waverly. All information is completely confidential. For more information, please call Judy Bright at 740-947-4540.
Pike County Local Foods Group 2019 Meetings
Pike County Local Foods Group will hold 2019 meetings at 10 a.m. on the following dates: April 30, May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, and Nov. 26. Meetings are held at the Endeavor Center at 1874 Shyville Road, Piketon. For more info, contact Tammy Jones at 740-289-4837.
Pike Soil and Water Board of Supervisors Meetings
The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meet in regular session the last Monday of each month. The meetings are held at the district office located at 11752 State Route 104, Waverly. Meetings are open to the public. It’s recommended that you call to verify meeting times. For further details, call Darlene Brewster, administrative assistant, at 740-947-5353, extension 3145.
Tai Chi
Tai Chi is an exercise program that can lower blood pressure, assist with pain management and increase balance. Depending on the individual’s fitness and comfort level, Tai Chi exercises can be performed from either a standing or a seated position. There is no charge for Tai Chi. Come experience the wellness benefits of Tai Chi. Classes are held every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Pike County Senior Center.
Piketon I.O.O.F. 323 Bingo
Piketon I.O.O.F. 323, 109 East Third Street, Piketon, holds Bingo every Friday, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 740-443-6325.
Walk With a Doc Pike County
Join us monthly beginning Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bristol Village Glenn Center, 660 East Fifth Street, Waverly. This doctor-led group is a fun and safe place to go for a walk, learn about health, and meet new friends. The event is free and all are welcome! Future walks will be held on the first Monday of every month. Questions? Contact Tammy Jones at 740-289-4837 or jones.5640@osu.edu . Walking dates for 2019 are March 4, April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 9 (second Monday), Oct. 7, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2.
