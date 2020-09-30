COLUMBUS, OH – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is urging Ohioans to learn about the state’s outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions if they are planning to burn debris this fall. Ohio law states that most outdoor debris burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November (Ohio Revised Code 1503.18).
“Awareness of the burning regulations and following safety tips can help prevent unnecessary risk to people and property,” said Greg Guess, fire program administrator and assistant chief for the ODNR Division of Forestry. “The falling leaves and drying grass of the fall season can increase the risk of wildfire, especially when burning trash and debris outside.”
Burning is limited in the fall due to the abundance of dry grass, weeds, and leaves on the ground. Gusty winds and low humidity can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control. If a fire does escape control, immediately contact the local fire department. An escaped wildfire, even one burning in grass or weeds, is dangerous.
The ODNR Division of Forestry offers these safety tips for burning debris outdoors:
Use a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to provide an enclosed incinerator.
Know current and future weather conditions, have tools and water on hand and never leave a debris burn unattended.
Be informed about state and local burning regulations.
Consult the local fire department for additional information and safety considerations.
Visit the Ohio Division of Forestry’s website and firewise.org for more information and tips on protecting a home and community.
Remember: “Only you can prevent wildfires!”
Residents should check Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s open burn regulations prior to any outdoor fire and consult with local fire officials about burning conditions in the area. Food waste, dead animals, and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt, or petroleum should never be burned. Violators of Ohio’s burning regulations are subject to citations and fines.
The ODNR Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit the Ohio Division of Forestry’s website and follow us on Instagram at @odnrforestry (instagram.com/odnrforestry).
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
