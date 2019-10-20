Atomic Credit Union would like to announce the addition of Tyler Pierpont as Staff Attorney to their administrative offices, located at 711 Beaver Creek Road in Piketon.
Tyler is a 2004 graduate of Jackson High School, a 2008 graduate of The Ohio State University, and a 2015 graduate of the University of Toledo – College of Law. He is making the transition to Atomic Credit Union after having spent the past four years working for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, with his primary responsibilities in that office being delinquent real estate tax collections and juvenile court prosecutions.
Tyler is a lifelong resident of Jackson County and is excited to be a part of Atomic Credit Union’s commitment to providing the best service to the community he loves.
“I instantly felt at home at Atomic Credit Union and I appreciate my outstanding colleagues making me feel so welcome. I am very grateful for this opportunity, as I am eager to make positive contributions to the growth of Atomic Credit Union and to serving our members moving forward.“
Tyler resides in Jackson with his wife, Lindsay, and their two children, Evan and Sophie. Tyler serves as a proud member of the Jackson High School Alumni Association and enjoys working each year with their annual scholarship program.
Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
