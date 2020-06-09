Several topics were on the agenda for Tuesday’s briefing by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, including police reform and certification, along with coronavirus updates.
The COVID-19 numbers posted for the state of Ohio on Tuesday included 39,162 total cases with 6,620 hospitalizations and 2,421 deaths.
The local count for Pike Countians who had or currently have COVID-19 remained at nine as of Tuesday, June 9. Of those nine cases, six are listed as recovered and three are currently active. The nine individuals include five females and four males between the ages of 25 and 55.
In response to a question on their Facebook page recently, the Pike County General Health District stated that none of Pike County’s cases, so far, have been hospitalized and indicated that Pike’s cases were generally healthy people.
“The CDC reports that pre-existing conditions such as heart, lung, liver, and kidney disease as well as immunosuppression and obesity can put individuals at risk for severe disease and complication,” the Pike health district stated.
Seven tests are pending in Pike County as of Tuesday, according to the health district.
During the briefing, DeWine had the opportunity to converse with Susan Koletar, MD, of Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, who is the Director of Division of Infectious Diseases and Principle Investigator of the AIDS Clinical Trial unit. He asked her to talk about a recent statement from a World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Maria Van Kerkhove, that said it was rare for someone who does not have symptoms to transmit to their contacts. On Tuesday, the WHO representative walked back and sought to clarify the controversial statement.
According to Peter Sullivan of The Hill, “Van Kerkhove noted Tuesday that asymptomatic people can in fact spread the virus, though she said it is not known how common that is. ‘We do know that some people who are asymptomatic or some people who don’t have symptoms can transmit the virus on, she said.”
According to The Hill, Van Kerkhove said “she was relying on ‘two or three studies’ as well as unpublished reports from some countries to the WHO for her (original) statement, and indicated that ‘very rare’ is perhaps not the best phrase to use.”
“She (Van Kerkhove) said that some models show that as much as 40 percent of transmission of the virus could be from asymptomatic people, which would be far from very rare, though those are just estimates from modeling,” according to The Hill.
The full story from The Hill can be read at https://thehill.com/homenews/coronavirus-report/501813-who-seeks-to-clarify-widely-criticized-statement-on-asymptomatic
Dr. Koletar said that definitions are important when discussing these types of reports.
“When we talk about asymptomatic, we are talking about people who truly have no symptoms and importantly never go on to develop any symptoms. I think that is a key feature. Presymptomatic are people who have some symptoms but really not enough to cause them any alarm or bring it to their attention. Those people go on to develop more classic symptoms that we think about when we talk about COVID. So I think that is an important distinction,” said Koletar.
“If you listened to the WHO briefing yesterday (Monday), I think the comment was that it was rare for people who are asymptomatic to transmit infections. I want to put that into some perspective. I’m not sure we actually know how many people who are truly asymptomatic actually go on to transmit infections because we have not done that type of contact tracing. What is important and we do know that people who are presymptomatic are likely infectious. We see this with influenza too, so it is not actually surprising. I think that is the group we need to focus on.”
DeWine asked what practical significance the information has for the general public.
“I think we keep doing what we are doing. We try to assess symptoms and increase awareness among the public about what the symptoms might be. We need to pay attention to the issues we’ve had in place for a while with the ideas of social distancing and handwashing. How we put that into context is an important way to continue to deal with the virus,” said Koletar.
“Another concept that has been talked about a lot is the idea of masking. Masking is related to the presymptomatic potential for spread, both from the person wearing the mask to other people in public. When everyone is wearing masks, it decreases the likelihood of transmission from one person to another.”
Koletar is encouraging the use of masks in public until more is learned about the transmission of COVID-19.
“Outside of households and in public, we need to think about masking. Contagious infectivity is related to space and distance. The closer together you are together and the longer you spend time in that close space increases the likelihood of transmission. That is why we always need to be really cautious with how we feel and space and time,” said Koletar.
“We will continue to learn things every day. I will emphasize what we know. Handwashing is important, not just for COVID, but in general infection prevention and good health. Social and physical distancing really does make a difference until we really get this virus under control. Wear a mask in public because we don’t have an answer to the presymptomatic spread, which I think is real. New treatments and vaccines are being evaluated as we speak.”
Shifting to the focus of police departments, the events of the past two weeks have forced government officials to start talking about police issues and reform. DeWine shared more detail about upcoming plans.
“Last week, I talked about efforts we intend to undertake regarding policing in Ohio. In 2015, then Governor Kasich formed Ohio’s Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board to create minimum standards for Ohio’s law enforcement agencies. Tier 1 covered use of force, which includes deadly force, and hiring and recruitment. Having a diverse police force is certainly important, and these standards also place the preservation of human life as the highest priority,” said DeWine.
“As of today, 79 percent of Ohio’s law enforcement officers work for an agency that has voluntarily complied with these standards or is in the process of getting certification. However, the number of these certified agencies only make a little more than half of Ohio’s departments. There are over 800 departments. More than 400 of those agencies in the state have not chosen to pursue certification showing that they meet these minimum standards. There may be many reasons why these departments have not done that. In some cases, they would say their standards are just as good or higher.”
DeWine is encouraging the 400-plus police departments around the state of Ohio that are not certified to begin working on this process.
“We will work with them to help ensure their compliance,” said DeWine. “I’ve directed the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services, which oversees the certification process, to reach out directly to every single police agency in the state that is not meeting these standards and to assist them any way they can.”
A report listing the agencies that have or have not chosen to pursue minimum certification on these standards is available on the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s website (publicsafety.ohio.gov).
DeWine has also asked the advisory board to come up with additional minimum standards including standards on community engagement, body cameras, bias-free policing, employee misconduct and telecommunicators. Last year, they put together minimum standards on police pursuits by car.
“Agencies that have chosen to become certified in these additional standards are showing strong leadership in Ohio and are showing their communities they are listening. I would encourage all departments that are not certified in those to please pursue those. It is very important,” said DeWine.
“I have directed the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory board to begin developing yet another minimum standard — this time on law enforcement’s response to mass protests. I am asking them to examine issues such as what point that measures like tear gas, pepper spray, and non-lethal projectiles become necessary. Two, what are in fact best practices for dealing with a crowd that is failing to disperse? Three, how can law enforcement prevent members of the media from being injured? Four, when do tactics become excessive for a given situation?
“Let me be clear. When protests morph from peaceful to violent, law enforcement must be empowered to act. When law enforcement witnesses physical violence and property destruction, they must be ready and able to react. We are not looking to give a small number of violent protesters a free pass. We want peaceful demonstrators to feel safe when asserting their First Amendment rights and for the public to be protected against violence and destruction of their property. I believe the examination of these additional standards will be helpful to come up with additional and useful standards for the state of Ohio.”
Full videos of DeWine’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
