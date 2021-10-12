WAVERLY- Coming to town later this month, the First Baptist Church of Waverly will be hosting its Fall Festival.

Open to all community members and for free, the festival is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 between 3 and 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Life Center on 304 E. Second St.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to partake in axe-throwing, family pictures at no cost, a hay ride, and more. For the kids, there is a treasure hunt, inflatables, and hay maze.

For more information on this event, the First Baptist Church can be found on Facebook or at its website http://fbcwaverly.net/

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments