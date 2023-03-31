Eastern Elementary 3rd 9 week Honors Eastern :Local School District Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Perfect Attendance:Kindergarten:Lucianna Allen, Chayce DeMint, Ruby Gibson, Rhett Gilmerr, Kannon Mollett1st Grade:Briar Burkitt, Bentlee Campbell, Cheyenne Conley, Aribella Jones, Casey Mullins, Madison Tackett2nd Grade:Rory Heid, Delaney King, Hayden Slusher, Ethan White3rd Grade:Karleigh Brigner, Scarlett Bryant, Brian Cooper, Breana Pollard, Brayson Tyler, Bentley Weaver4th Grade:Matthew Bliss, Levi Dingus, Alden Downing, Jordyn Gatesm Jayven Leightey5th Grade:Luke Allen, Zain Brigner, Charice Hall, Anthony Hanshaw, Alexia Jackson, Dennis Poorman, Evan Ross, Cash Runyon, Jonathan Slusher, Mallie WheelerHonor Roll 3.00-3.99 G.P.A.Grade 3:Talin Caldwell, Connor Cottrell, Lillian Benner, Whitney Gilliland, Madeline Henderson, Emma Looney, Aydon Miller, Aubri Rosenberger, HAyden Wallace, Bentley Weaver, Hayleigh Campbell, Nariah FArmer, Leo Allen, Hailee Cantrell, Brian Cooper, Abigail Dickerson, Kaylee Foster, Justin Hattle, Mason Havens, Khloe Howman, Cooper Jackson, Raegan Lyons, Jordyn Musick, JD Myers Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Sociology Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now District 14 holds annual All-Star games, inducts Hall of Fame candidates and recognizes officials Former Ohio State player talks to Waverly students New Ohio Wildlife Officer assigned to Scioto County AEP issues statement on power outages due to high winds The Salt Spa brings new health and wellness options to Pike County Trending Recipes
