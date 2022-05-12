PORTSMOUTH — The Southern Ohio Medical Center recently achieved “Straight A” status by earning at least 5 “A” scores in a row based on information obtained by The Leapfrog Group. This is the seventh consecutive “A” score SOMC has earned from The Leapfrog Group.
The Leapfrog Hospital Survey is the gold standard for comparing hospitals’ performance on national standards and assigns “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grades to nearly 3,000 hospitals in the United States.
“We are very pleased to have earned ‘Straight A’ status from The Leapfrog Group,” Christy Timberlake, administrative director of SOMC Safety Services, said. “Ensuring our patient’s safety is a priority for all of us at SOMC. It is rewarding to see our efforts recognized by such a highly respected organization.”
In addition to earning a Hospital Safety Score of “A,” SOMC also received scores that surpassed state and national averages in quality measures, including those for surgery, medication safety and more.
