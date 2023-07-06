benches

Bench “clusters” like these could be a thing of the past in the Village of Waverly, if Ordinance #42-023 passes. The ordinance would limit the number advertising benches to one per intersection.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

Waverly Village Council, for several months now, has been trying to figure out how to deal with advertising benches in the village.

At the October 4, 2022 meeting of council, councilman Forest Blakeman brought up the issue of park benches on public property.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments