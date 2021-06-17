Chillicothe, Ohio (Thursday, June 17, 2021) - A district-wide tree trimming project will begin work on U.S. 52 in Adams County between the village of Rome and the Scioto County Line starting June 21. Affected routes will be closed daily from 8 AM to 4 PM Mon-Fri, but will be open at all other times. Additional closure locations and detour information will be communicated as work progresses. Estimated completion: Fall 2021

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834

