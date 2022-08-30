ODNR - geese

Ohio’s early waterfowl hunting season begins Sept. 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thousands of Ohioans have eagerly been waiting for the calendar to turn to September, when popular hunting seasons open across the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Early September is the time to hunt doves, squirrels, and some waterfowl, with white-tailed deer archery season just around the corner.

The tradition of a Sept. 1 season opener continues for squirrel (fox, gray, and red), dove, rail, snipe, and gallinule. Canada geese and teal (blue-winged, green-winged, and cinnamon) may be hunted starting Sept. 3 during the early waterfowl season. The deer archery hunting season is not far behind, with the statewide season beginning Sept. 24 and a season in a few targeted counties opening Sept. 10.

Ohio’s squirrel hunting season begins Sept. 1.

