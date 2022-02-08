WAVERLY— The Pike County General Health District reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as the county total closes in on 100 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The three deaths were one male in his 60s and two males in their 70s. Since the first county death was confirmed in November 2020, there have been 95 total deaths as a result of COVID-19.
Over the past week, the number of active cases dropped according to PCGHD as recoveries outpaced new cases. As of its latest report on Feb. 7, the numbers stand as followed:
- Total cases: 7,272
- Active cases: 94
- Recoveries: 7,084
- Deaths: 95
- Hospitalized: 30
Vaccines also slowed in the second half of last week, only 17 vaccines administered between Feb. 2 and Feb. 7.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 47.2% of Pike County has received at least dose of the vaccine as of Feb. 8. The state average for all ages is 61.5%.
