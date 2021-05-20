PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County General Health District has partnered with the county’s largest employer, a family resort, township trustees, and others to bring COVID-19 vaccine on-site clinics to its residents, especially the county’s rural population.
On May 15, the health department partnered with the Benton Township Trustees to hold a vaccination clinic at the Benton Township Fire and Rescue Building. The clinic was a success with a great turnout. They were able to vaccinate 59 members of the county’s west side rural population.
Pike County’s largest employer, the PORTS site in Piketon (A-Plant), partnered with the health department to host an on-site clinic where 192 employees of the Department of Energy, Fluor, and other contractors were vaccinated.
Today, the Pike County General Health District was on-site giving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Piketon Nursing Center during a health fair. Also in attendance were the health district representatives from the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Safe Communities Grant, Pike County Drug Coalition, and the Pike County Health Coalition.
On Saturday, May 22, the health department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Long’s Retreat Family Resort, one of the largest and busiest private campgrounds in the eastern United States with over 900 permanent camp sites. Through this partnership, there will be random giveaways for those who get vaccinated. These include free go kart rides, water slide passes, swimming passes, and other incentives. Walk-ins are welcome or people can call (740) 947-7721 to make an appointment.
Innovative Ideas is a new feature from the Ohio Department of Health highlighting ways providers and organizations are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations. You can find more featured examples on the Ohio Department of Health’s Innovative Ideas page at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/healthcare-providers-and-local-health-districts/innovative-ideas.
If you are interested in hosting a vaccination clinic, the Ohio Department of Health has a toolkit for businesses and organizations available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-program/businesses-and-organizations. This toolkit contains a collection of resources vaccine providers and Ohio employers and organizations can consider using to build partnerships across the state to offer convenient vaccinations to their employees and members.
All Ohioans age 12 and older are currently eligible to be vaccinated.Ohioans can find additional vaccination opportunities and schedule appointments by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination within the state of Ohio can learn more at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.
