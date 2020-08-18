*Classes listed by name and placing.
Class 1: Dawson Wiseman 1, Drew Haggy 2, Drew Haggy 3
Class 1 Winner: Dawson Wiseman
Class 1 Runner-Up: Drew Haggy
Class 2: Winn Farmer 1, Olivia Southworth 2, Kole Keller 3, Carigan Haggy 4
Class 2 Winner: Winn Farmer
Class 2 Runner-Up: Olivia Southworth
Class 3: Winn Farmer 1, Carigan Haggy 2, Morgan Cox 3, Jaylei Tackett 4, Haylee Brown 5
Class 3 Winner: Winn Farmer
Class 3 Runner-Up: Carigan Haggy
Class 4: Kordelia Brewster 1, Bryce Wooldridge 2, Rylee Helton 3, Rylee Bapst 4
Class 4 Winner: Kordelia Brewster
Class 4 Runner-Up: Bryce Wooldridge
Class 5: Zadie Brewster 1, Ava Ricer 2, Aubrey Bapst 3
Class 5 Winner: Zadie Brewster
Class 5 Runner-Up: Ava Ricer
Class 6: Rilee Brewster 1, Haylee Brown 2, Olivia Southworth 3, Morgan Cox 4, Brevin Wooldridge 5
Class 6 Winner: Rilee Brewster
Class 6 Runner-Up: Haylee Brown
Grand Champion Market Lamb: KORDELIA BREWSTER
Reserve Champion Market Lamb: ZADIE BREWSTER
Champion Senior Sheep Skill-a-thon: CARIGAN HAGGY
Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Skill-a-thon: MATT MARTIN
Champion Intermediate Sheep Skill-a-thon: HAYLEE BROWN
Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Skill-a-thon: BREVIN WOOLDRIDGE
Champion Junior Sheep Skill-a-thon: AVA RICER
Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship: MORGAN COX
Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship: CARIGAN HAGGY
Champion Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: HAYLEE BROWN
Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: JAYLEI TACKETT
Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship: AVA RICER
Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship: WINN FARMER
