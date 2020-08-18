*Classes listed by name and placing.

Class 1: Dawson Wiseman 1, Drew Haggy 2, Drew Haggy 3

Class 1 Winner: Dawson Wiseman

Class 1 Runner-Up: Drew Haggy

Class 2: Winn Farmer 1, Olivia Southworth 2, Kole Keller 3, Carigan Haggy 4

Class 2 Winner: Winn Farmer

Class 2 Runner-Up: Olivia Southworth

Class 3: Winn Farmer 1, Carigan Haggy 2, Morgan Cox 3, Jaylei Tackett 4, Haylee Brown 5

Class 3 Winner: Winn Farmer

Class 3 Runner-Up: Carigan Haggy

Class 4: Kordelia Brewster 1, Bryce Wooldridge 2, Rylee Helton 3, Rylee Bapst 4

Class 4 Winner: Kordelia Brewster

Class 4 Runner-Up: Bryce Wooldridge

Class 5: Zadie Brewster 1, Ava Ricer 2, Aubrey Bapst 3

Class 5 Winner: Zadie Brewster

Class 5 Runner-Up: Ava Ricer

Class 6: Rilee Brewster 1, Haylee Brown 2, Olivia Southworth 3, Morgan Cox 4, Brevin Wooldridge 5

Class 6 Winner: Rilee Brewster

Class 6 Runner-Up: Haylee Brown

Grand Champion Market Lamb: KORDELIA BREWSTER

Reserve Champion Market Lamb: ZADIE BREWSTER

Champion Senior Sheep Skill-a-thon: CARIGAN HAGGY

Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Skill-a-thon: MATT MARTIN

Champion Intermediate Sheep Skill-a-thon: HAYLEE BROWN

Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Skill-a-thon: BREVIN WOOLDRIDGE

Champion Junior Sheep Skill-a-thon: AVA RICER

Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship: MORGAN COX

Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship: CARIGAN HAGGY

Champion Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: HAYLEE BROWN

Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: JAYLEI TACKETT

Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship: AVA RICER

Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship: WINN FARMER

