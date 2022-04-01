1. Pike County JVSD hosting meeting

The regular meeting of the Pike County Joint Vocational School District Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the board office.

2. SOCOG meeting scheduled for Thursday

The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 167 West Main St. in Chillicothe.

The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84783821138. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, call 740-775-5030.

3. April 3 in History

On April 3, 1944, The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that black citizens are eligible to vote in all elections, including primaries. On April 3, 1948, President Harry Truman signed the Marshall Plan. It will revive war-torn Europe. On April 3, 1984, Coach John Thompson of Georgetown University became the first African-American coach to win an NCAA basketball tournament.

