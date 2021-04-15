PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
March 3, 2021
Blaine Hubbard III - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Aaron M. Hatcher - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Torrie L. Hatton - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Christina L. Walker - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Marcos C. Walker - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
March 4, 2021
Clyde T. Thompson Jr. - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Case was waived by defendant. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
March 5, 2021
Brandon S. McKinney - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Case was waived by defendant. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jimmy R. Blair - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. 3 jail days. License suspended from March 5, 2021 through March 5, 2022.
Jimmy R. Blair - Non. comp. license suspension and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
