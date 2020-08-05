Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced on Aug. 4 that 302 Ohio companies have been approved for TechCred funding, allowing them another opportunity to upskill their current and future employees with technology-focused skills.
“The results of the June application period is evidence of the demand employers have for people with tech-focused credentials,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “These skills help create job security and higher wages for the employee and helps make sure Ohio employers have the talent they need to compete.”
In May, updates were made to TechCred to support the changing needs of Ohio businesses and workers during the economic recovery amid the COVID-19 health crisis in anticipation of the June application period.
Following the June application period, applications were approved for 302 Ohio employers, funding 3,241 credentials that will help upskill Ohio workers. The increase in applications from employers proves that technology skills are more important for Ohio workers than ever. The June round was record setting, with a 101 percent increase in the number of credentials that will be funded compared to the January round, which was previously the most successful application period in the program’s history.
"TechCred is helping create a stronger workforce in Ohio," said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. "Employees are expanding their skills, and employers are getting the talent they need to grow their business."
In addition to the June awards, Lt. Governor Husted announced that the list of eligible TechCred credentials now includes examples of education and training providers that offer each certificate or certification as a resource to employers.
The examples listed under each credential are based on training provider submissions and are not meant to be an exhaustive list of providers offering each credential within the state or online. Employers are welcome to work with a training provider that is not listed.
“The importance of upskilling as we continue through and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be overstated,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “Education plays a vital role in keeping Ohio’s economy strong, and increased participation in the TechCred program bolsters Ohio’s workforce for the future.”
To date, 695 Ohio employers have been allocated funding through four rounds, supporting 7,473 technology-focused credentials to be earned by Ohio employees.
The next application period of the TechCred program opened Aug. 4 and closes on Aug. 31, allowing for another opportunity for current and incoming employees to earn tech-focused skills.
You can learn more about the program at TechCred.Ohio.gov
