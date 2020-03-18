PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Jan. 15, 2020
Patrick W. Cooper - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Wal-Mart in the amount of $180.00 and shall stay away from the premises located at Wal-Mart, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Andrew J. McCutcheon - Aggravated menacing, petty theft, and domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Andrew J. McCutcheon - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Casey Bianco (A.K.A. McCutcheon), Edward Williams, and Jessica Williams and shall continue mental health counseling.
Stephen K. Simpkins Jr. - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant completed three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program). $250 fine. $100 in court costs.
Stephen K. Simpkins Jr. - OVI/Refusal and marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kyle L. Ward - Violation of protection order. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to $5000.00 cash or 10 percent bond. Random drug testing. No contact with Melissa Pratt and sign up for alcohol/drug counseling.
Jan. 21, 2020
Levi A. Jones - Stop school bus. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jason A. Stone - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling. Defendant shall stay away from Billie Stone and shall stay away from the premises located at 1758 Red Bridge Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660. Defendant may have limited contact with Billie Stone and may go around 1758 Red Bridge Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660, within seven days of defendant's release from jail, only if accompanied by a uniformed law enforcement officer to obtain the defendant's clothes and personal effects. $100 in court costs. 14 jail days.
Joshua R. Mays - Aggravated menacing, weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo mental health counseling.
Joshua R. Mays - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo mental health counseling. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days.
