PIKETON— Employees at Fluor-BWXT held a coat drive to provide some warmth for less fortunate children in the area.
A total of 133 coats, gloves and hats were donated to schools in Jackson and Pike counties and Greenup County, Ky., just in time for winter.
“As part of our community commitment, our employees rally together every year to make sure our community is provided for during the cold winter months,” said JD Dowell, site project director at the Portsmouth site. “This is just one of many projects our employees take part in throughout the year to give back to the community.”
Employees are currently participating in the Christmas Gifts for Children program to supply local children with clothes, toys and other gifts for the holidays. For information on how you can donate to the Christmas Gifts for Children program, please call 740.727.1712.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.