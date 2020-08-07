In conjunction with National 811 Day on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Columbia Gas of Ohio is reminding customers to call 811 before planting a garden, building a fence, or starting any other outdoor project that requires digging. It’s fast, it’s easy, and it’s the law.
“With the summer heat in full swing and more people spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans are focused on do-it-yourself (DIY) work in and around their yards,” said Lisa Carmean, vice president and general manager for Columbia Gas of Ohio. “National 811 Day is the perfect opportunity to remind folks of the importance of calling 811 at least 48 hours prior to digging. The free service can prevent potentially dangerous gas leaks while ensuring homes stay fully connected with critical services during the pandemic.”
811 is a national number that connects Ohioans to Ohio811. When a call is placed to 811, Columbia Gas and other utilities are notified. The utilities will then visit the dig area and mark the facilities with flags at no cost to the customer.
Digging can only begin once the marking process is complete. And even after the facilities are located, digging within 18 inches of a marked line should be completed carefully by hand.
If an underground gas line is damaged while digging, STOP what you’re doing, LEAVE the area immediately, and from a safe place, CALL 911 and Columbia Gas of Ohio at 1-800-344-4077. Columbia Gas must arrive on the scene to either make repairs or ensure the area is safe before the project can continue.
“Do not ignore a damaged facility or attempt to repair it on your own,” Carmean added. “We understand projects have deadlines, but continuing to work around a damaged pipeline can create an even more dangerous situation for you and your neighbors. Safety is our top priority, and we urge you to err on the side of caution and give our crews a call to investigate.”
Carmean notes that both Columbia Gas of Ohio crews and utility locating services are considered essential during the pandemic. However, field personnel are taking extra safety precautions to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19.
COVID-19 hardship
If you are having trouble paying your bill due to COVID-19, please contact Columbia Gas of Ohio on social media, or by calling 1-800-344-4077. Our customer care team will do everything they can to find a payment arrangement that fits your situation.
About Columbia Gas of Ohio
Columbia Gas of Ohio delivers clean, affordable and efficient natural gas to approximately 1.4 million customers across the state. With headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, it is the largest natural gas utility in Ohio and one of NiSource’s seven regulated utility companies. NiSource (NYSE:NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about Columbia Gas of Ohio and NiSource is available at www.ColumbiaGasOhio.com and www.nisource.com
