Australia holds many records for continents. As well as being the smallest continent on Earth, it is also the flattest, lowest (in reference to sea level), and driest continent (apart from Antarctica, which is a cold dry). The highest point in all of Australia is Mount Kosciuszko at 2228 meters above sea level. Most of Australia is a large plateau covering most of the central part of the continent, where there are barely any rises from sea level.
2. Slay a Dragon Day
This holiday is celebrated on April 23 every year and marks the death of St. George and his mighty victory over a fearsome dragon. The legend follows that the dragon terrorized a local village, extorting the village and demanding tribute, the consequences for not delivering were complete annihilation. When villagers failed to supply the dragon with livestock and other valuables, the dragon would then demand a human sacrifice as tribute, which the villagers would supply. St George arrives after a beloved princess is chosen as the dragon’s next tribute. After a mighty battle, St. George emerged the victor, and his courage has forever been enshrined in history.
3. April 23 in History
In 1971, the Soviet Union launched Soyuz 10, becoming the first mission to the Salyut 1 space station.
In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for killing Senator Robert Kennedy.
In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson publicly appealed for more nations to come to the aid of South Vietnam.
In 1914, the Federals defeated Kansas City 9-1 in the first major league game to be played in Chicago’s Weeghman Park, later renamed Wrigley Field.
