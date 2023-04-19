1. Australia

Australia holds many records for continents. As well as being the smallest continent on Earth, it is also the flattest, lowest (in reference to sea level), and driest continent (apart from Antarctica, which is a cold dry). The highest point in all of Australia is Mount Kosciuszko at 2228 meters above sea level. Most of Australia is a large plateau covering most of the central part of the continent, where there are barely any rises from sea level.


