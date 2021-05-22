For locals, Ohioan can access other regions of our state in less than a day. Driving from where you live to elsewhere is less than a day trip at the most. Going from the Ohio River to Lake Erie means a four-hour drive. Bridgeport to Cedar Springs, east to west, is three and a half. Each area is different. You could see a lot in between. A trip from south to north enables one to see different things at the same time of the year.
Take a trip to Shawnee State Park and Forest in Scioto County in the spring. Because it is south of us, you will see plants blooming here weeks before they do farther north. Migrating birds come here first from southern climes. This Little Smokies of Ohio contains Appalachian foothills near the Ohio River. The park itself is 1,095 acres. The forest, the largest of Ohio's twenty owned by the state, contains 63,000 acres. That is a lot of land to explore!
On a recent trip, our group found multiple Appalachian Azures, an uncommon butterfly. I had never seen them before and have been to this spot numerous times. Several Red-banded Hairstreaks also flew that day. Usually we spy one. These are not common species. In Butterflies and Skippers of Ohio, published in 1992, both species are rare. You will only find some in southern parts of our state.
More common Eastern Tiger Swallowtails and Pearl Crescents also sailed by. Beautiful flowers grow here. We saw a bunch at their peak. Carpets of Dwarf Crested Iris lined the roadsides. A driving tour would enable those with limited mobility to enjoy what this area has to offer. If you are able, get out and walk a trail or two. You might see more, and who knows what you will find? Galls, fungus, plants, and animals await in this ever-changing habitat.
At home in Pike County, the leaves are lush and large. Looking outside, green is the dominant color. May apples have bloomed. Insects are abundant. Three Bold Jumping Spiders found refuge in our home, or was it the same one continuing to re-enter our warm abode? Oxeye daisies came forth. The grass is high. The ground is getting drier. Behind our woods, a fawn slept curled up on the ground. It could not have been more than a day or two old.
The Cliff Swallows should be nesting underneath State Route 32. This highway overpass provides a place for them to be above the Scioto River near the Jasper Park and Ride. Red-headed Woodpeckers keep coming to our suet feeder. Their completely bright red heads provide a stark contrast to their black and white bodies. A Bald Eagle, with fish in talons, flew from Loys Run Road towards the Scioto River as I drove south on State Route 104. The size combined with that white head and brown plus the right habitat left no doubt in my mind. Loys Run and Sunfish Creek both are near this river. A run or runnel is a small stream. It is not as big as a creek.
Last week a friend and I took a trip to Lake Erie. In case you birders have not heard, that is the place to be at this time of the year. Spring migrants gather before flying across the lake to Canada to breed. Others stay and breed here. East Harbor State Park in Port Clinton, our first stop, produced lots of Red-winged Blackbirds, good views of Lake Erie, and not much else. It was late in the day.
This year another friend led a bird walk behind Maumee Bay Nature Center. Warblers flitted around the trees. Three Green Herons walked around the swampy logs and trees. Great Egrets stood everywhere - along the roadsides in the water. Two red morph Eastern Screech Owls gazed down sleepily from tree hollows. Furry, brown muskrats did their thing. An inactive eagle's nest rested high up in a tree. Turtles, painted and a few Blanding's, a species of Special Concern, basked on logs throughout this wetland.
The Madewell Trail at Howard Marsh Metropark was next on our list. Barn Swallows gathered mud to build nests under the bridge we walked over. They were hard at work. Common Terns and shorebirds, whose names I do not yet know, stood in the distance. Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area and Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, both nearby, followed. Both allowed us to drive around, windows rolled down, to look and listen for birds. Trails are also available. We saved the famed Magee Marsh area for another day.
North to south, near and far, Ohio is a great place to live. Whether exploring in your own backyard or in a public location, events await your notice. They will happen whether someone is there to see them or not. So look around the next time that you go outside. Learn something new. Read about it. Take a picture. Share it with others. It will help you to grow and to enjoy this life more. Make the most of it.
