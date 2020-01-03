Walk with a Doc 2020 meetings will begin in Pike County on Monday, Jan. 6.
According to Tammy Jones, of OSU Extension Pike County, the meetings will be held monthly at Bristol Village Glenn Activity Center, located at 660 E. Fifth Street in Waverly.
The program brings together doctors and community members for a walk.
On Monday, the meetings will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m.
“This doctor-led group is a fun and safe place to go for a walk, learn about health, and meet new friends,” according to Jones.
The meetings are free and open to the public.
“Future walks will be held on the first Monday of every month,” said Jones.
Walk with a Doc is being sponsored by the Pike County Health Coalition, Adena Pike Medical Center, SOMC Pediatric Associates, and Valley View Health Centers.
Scheduled 2020 walk dates include the following: Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, August 3, Sept. 14 (second Monday of month in September), Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Dec. 7.
For more information, contact Tammy Jones by calling (740) 289-4837, or email jones.5640@osu.edu
