veterans services
Students from the SkillsUSA and BPA organizations at the Pike County Career Technology Center collected canned food as part of a community service project to benefit the Pike County Veterans Services of Waverly. Veronica Lemaster, a senior in the Innovative Medical Technology program at the CTC, was one of the students able to attend. “The canned food drive made me feel good because I was able to help people in need.” In addition to the canned food drive, the CTC hosted a luncheon for veterans and their families.

SkillsUSA local officers and community service team members also volunteered at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in Columbus; they helped to distribute fresh and non-perishable foods items to citizens. Emma Silcott, a junior in the Information Technology/Interactive Media program, was one of the students who volunteered. “It was really fun, and I’m very grateful to be able to be a part of that experience.”

