PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Jan. 27, 2020
Patrick L. Lansing - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. One year standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling. $100 in court costs.
Patrick L. Lansing - Violation of protection order. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Brandy L. Jackson - Menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim failed to appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Jacob M. Richmond - Jacklight. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. No hunting privileges for one year starting Jan. 27, 2020. $250 fine. $100 in court costs.
James A. Williams - Jacklight. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. No hunting privileges for one year starting Jan. 27, 2020. $250 fine. $100 in court costs.
Matthew S. Tilley - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Michael C. Winningham - Cruelty to animals. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall forfeit animal to the State of Ohio/Humane Society. Defendant shall not own or care for any companion animal. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jan. 28, 2020
Melissa J. Barker - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Miranda Dixon - Fail to confine dog. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $50. $100 in court costs.
Jan. 29, 2020
Jeremiah J. Miller - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall complete the STAR Program. $100 in court costs.
Robert S. Silcott - Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Fred Hutchinson. $100 in court costs.
Gwendolyn H. Garrison - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail time to be scheduled with probation officers and must be completed within six months. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs. 30 jail days.
Craig B. Owens - Receiving (2X) and possession of drugs. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Craig B. Owens - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Eric Zimmerman and Debra Welch. $100 in court costs.
Melody B. Combs - Receiving. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. $100 in court costs.
David M. Redman - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Catherine A. Ferguson - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Melissa J. Brown - Stop school bus. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Michael C. Winningham - OVI/Breath low. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defender is a first time offender within 10 years. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Michael C. Winningham - Left of center. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
