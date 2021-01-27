From the Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1972 edition of the Waverly News and Republican Herald ...
APPALACHIAN HIGHWAY GETS BIG CUT
LOOKING WEST — Standing on the 'rim' of the big cut through Union Hill at the edge of Pike and Adams counties, one can see for miles over into neighboring Adams County. The Appalachian Highway can be seen dropping over the hill, following a gentle 'S' design into Adams County. The Jurgenson Construction Company is the prime contractor for this section of highway (Staff photo)
