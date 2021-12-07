WAVERLY— For more than 140 years, one building stood tall in downtown Waverly. On Saturday, that constant sight for generations of Pike Countians became no more.
Following years of inactivity and increasing deterioration, the crane took its first swings at the three-story Greenbaum building around 8 a.m. on Dec. 4 in-front of a crowd of onlookers.
Among the crowd, where some watched from the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library parking lot and others from a closed down Market Street, was Waverly mayor Greg Kempton.
Reflecting on the day, which also included the Promote Pike Tree lighting that evening, the mayor said in a Facebook post that he was thankful for a successful and safe demolition.
The loss of the marker, however was not lost on Kempton.
“Everyone involved with the demolition was happy that the structure came down according to plan, but (losing) a historical structure that has been a part of Waverly for well over a century is saddening,” the mayor said from the Waverly Mayor page.
The initial goal of revitalizing the former grocery turned out to be a pipe dream for the village after estimates for said project revealed to be several millions of dollars. From there, Kempton said in a July 2020 article that Waverly would be pursuing its plan B: demolition.
“After several years of trying to save the Greenbaum building in downtown Waverly, we are working on ‘plan B’. While it is much more desirable to see a building of the Greenbaum’s historical significance returned to its former glory, the expense to do so exceeds any realistic estimate of a return on investment,” the mayor was quoted in a July 21, 2020 News Watchman article.
The wrecking path started from the top corner, closest to Market Street and facing US-23 before heading to the side facing the library and then making its way back heading north. By 4 p.m. that day, all that remained was debris and traffic moved unrestricted.
Directing vehicles were officers with the Waverly Police Department, who had cutdown US 23 traffic to two lanes — one heading north and the other south. Waverly Fire Department and Pee Pee Township Fire Department fire fighters were also on the scene who sprayed the building to keep dust from spreading.
In the days following, crews worked on removing the debris — a mixture of bricks, wood, and other materials- from the site.
Covering the price of demolition involved multiple local organizations, but majorly came from a $250,000 community development block grant from the Ohio Department of Development.
The remainder of the $420,000 sum came from the following:
- Village of Waverly: $45,000
- Pike County Commissioners: $40,000
- $60,000 donation from the Recovery Council
- $20,000 from the Pike Co Reutilization Corporation (land bank)
- $5,000 from Pike County Economic Development
Standing since 1878, the Greenbaum had stood for longer than 12 states have become ratified of admission to the United States and saw 27 presidents take office starting with Ohioan Rutherford B. Hayes.
The building housed the James Emmitt’s Dry Good Stores and once overlooked the Ohio Erie Canal which ran through Waverly.
To denote the memories of the building, the Pike Heritage Museum will feature the Greenbaum as its ornament for the holiday season. The ornament will be sold at the Winter Wonderland Festival this weekend during the YMCA craft show.
It can also be purchased at the museum’s 110 S. Market St. location in Waverly.
The News Watchman will be adding more photos of the demolition throughout the week on its website.
