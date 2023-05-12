WAVERLY, Ohio (May 12, 2023) — Summer is just around the corner, and everyone is ready to travel.

To help spur tourism in Pike County, Visit Pike County partnered with TourismOhio, and joined more than 120 other attractions and destinations from across the state for the 2023 Ohio Tourism Day, held May 10 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Hundreds of people, looking to make summer plans, attended the event.


