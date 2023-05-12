WAVERLY, Ohio (May 12, 2023) — Summer is just around the corner, and everyone is ready to travel.
To help spur tourism in Pike County, Visit Pike County partnered with TourismOhio, and joined more than 120 other attractions and destinations from across the state for the 2023 Ohio Tourism Day, held May 10 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Hundreds of people, looking to make summer plans, attended the event.
To kick off the day, Gov. DeWine unveiled Ohio’s new brand: “Ohio, The Heart of it All.” The beloved theme with a modern twist captures the state’s Midwestern warmth and invites people to create a life they love here in Ohio.
“Thanks to all of our tourism partners for taking part in this unique event that offers visitors a chance to discover new attractions and destinations that showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of Ohio Department of Development.
“Ohio Tourism Day is a celebration of the positive impact that tourism has on our state, and this year it was a great reminder of why Ohio is the heart of it all, with something for everyone to enjoy,” said Chandler Grooms, Tourism Development Director of Visit Pike County. “Events like this give us the opportunity to showcase what Pike County has to offer, and to connect with potential visitors interested in somewhere new. I’d like to thank Long’s Retreat Family Resort, Carter’s Cookies, and Graphic Creations for their assistance in making our day a great success!”
Every year, Ohio Tourism Day celebrates Ohio’s tourism industry and offers consumers the chance to explore vacation ideas across the state. Visit Pike County set up a display and interacted with visitors eager to learn more about all the exciting things to do in the area.
The day before Ohio Tourism Day, Visit Pike County joined statewide travel and tourism colleagues as part of the Ohio Tourism Works Lobbying Day. The day included industry updates as well as meetings and discussion with legislators and their staff about the impact of tourism locally.
“Lobbying Day allowed us to meet with our local elected officials to give updates on some of the great things happening in Pike County, as well as to discuss potential policy decisions that could improve the economic and community impact of tourism locally,” Grooms said. “The offices of Representative Peterson and Senator Wilkin graciously took the time to listen and consider our thoughts on decisions that not only directly impact our work, but also local community partners like our state parks and the lodging industry.”
About Visit Pike County. Operating within the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Pike County serves as the local Destination Marketing Organization, promoting our communities, attractions, events, and more to enhance the county’s social and economic vitality. Check out VisitPike.com for more information.
