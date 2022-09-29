logo

The Brass Monkey painted on the end walls of the bar room will soon greet many people. Co-owner Jason Brown expects to open the doors the restaurant on Monday, October 10 and give the people of Pike County and beyond a nice place to come and relax in a nice environment.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

The Brass Monkey, located at 210 N. Market Street, across from the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library in Waverly, plans to open its doors to the public October 10, according to co-owner Jason Brown.

“We’ve dumped way more money than ever should have into it,” Brown said. “But that has been said by everybody who has ever opened a restaurant. The bottom line is, that’s not our goal. Our goal is to make something that will give us a little bit of a return, but really it’s about doing something good for Waverly.”

