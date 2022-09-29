The Brass Monkey painted on the end walls of the bar room will soon greet many people. Co-owner Jason Brown expects to open the doors the restaurant on Monday, October 10 and give the people of Pike County and beyond a nice place to come and relax in a nice environment.
The Brass Monkey, located at 210 N. Market Street, across from the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library in Waverly, plans to open its doors to the public October 10, according to co-owner Jason Brown.
“We’ve dumped way more money than ever should have into it,” Brown said. “But that has been said by everybody who has ever opened a restaurant. The bottom line is, that’s not our goal. Our goal is to make something that will give us a little bit of a return, but really it’s about doing something good for Waverly.”
Brown and his wife owned the Emmitt House for 12 years, but Brown said the idea with the Brass Monkey was not to ‘make another Emmitt House.’
“That was never our intention,” Brown said. “We’re not trying to be the Emmitt House.”
Brown understands that he can not capture the history or the aura that the Emmitt House possessed.
“What we can is we can provide something that is nice, something where people can go and relax and have drinks with their friends, have dinner with their family in a casual relaxed, nice atmosphere,” Brown said.
There are big screens TVs that can show football games or other events of public interest. Brown said TouchTunes will not be installed because some restaurants have the music turned up so loud you can’t even have a conversation. There will be bar games such as Keno also available for customers to play.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week with daily specials and a daily happy hour.
As far as the menu goes, it is another aspect that is completely new. Brown said when he hired the chef he gave him “free reign” on the menu.
“The first time I saw the menu was Friday and it was good. I haven’t tried anything on it (the menu) yet”,” Brown joked. Then he backed up and said he did half of his wife’s leftover hamburger from lunch. “It was really, really good."
The menu features appetizers, burgers, steaks, salads and more.
“Our burgers are different,” Brown said. “We have a special blend that we use.”
“We do not want to compete with anybody,” Brown said. “When the chef was hired I had two rules: no seafood and no smoked meats. We’re not competing with the Grand Tavern, and we’re not competing with the Beast and Bottle.”
Out back, Brown plans to have a beer garden and a small outdoor seating area. There is a wine rack, high-end bourbon, beer, wine slushies and bourbon slushies.
“It’s about investing in Waverly, I want to spend my money here and see if I can’t get other people to do the same thing,” Brown said. “We’re super excited This is something we’re trying to do for Waverly. I keep telling people the Brass Monkey is not our plan. It’s part of our plan. We’re still looking for the next project."
