PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
March 29, 2021
Paul J. Fitzpatrick - No operator’s license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Andrea M. Farmer - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Andrea M. Farmer - Drug paraphernalia and obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Andrea M. Farmer — Child endangerment. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall comply with case plan/safety plan that may be in effect. $100 in court costs.
Douglas S. Sanders - Possession of drugs (4X) and possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Douglas S. Sanders - Theft and criminal mischief. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Rural King in the amount of $80.33. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at Rural King. $100 in court costs.
Douglas S. Sanders - Possession of drug instruments, walk highway intoxicated, and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Miranda K. Fuller - Possession of drugs (2X). Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
Miranda K. Fuller - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Derrick A. Depriest - Persistent disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Amber Johnson - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Amber Johnson - Drug paraphernalia and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
David W. Harmon II - Disorderly conduct and aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Anthony Hatfield. $100 in court costs.
Miranda K. Holbrook - No operator’s license and fictitious registration. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Genevieve M. Denny - Tamper with evidence and possess methamphetamine. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to $10,000 cash or 10 percent bond, random drug testing, sign up for counseling.
Dakota A. Lansing - Flee/elude, assault (4X) and possession of drug instruments. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Christopher A. Hatfield - Falsification. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Christopher A. Hatfield - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
