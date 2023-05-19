ODNR logo

JACKSON, Ohio — Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve will experience intermittent closures during a dam construction project in May and June. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will keep the preserve open on weekends.

“We apologize for the inconvenience construction closures may create for our visitors,” Preserve Manager Coleman Minney said. “If you enjoy the trails of Lake Katharine, we encourage you to consider visiting other ODNR sites in the area including Lake Hope, Shawnee, or Tar Hollow state parks.”


