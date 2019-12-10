For the second year in a row, local law enforcement agencies will join together at Rural King in Waverly to collect toys for local children as part of the Pike County Blitzmas event.
According to Sgt. Joe Taylor, of the Waverly Police Department, the toys will be passed out to children during traffic stops.
“The Waverly Police Department, Piketon Police Department, and Pike County Sheriff’s Office will be at Rural King on Dec. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. to collect toy donations for the Pike County Blitzmas,” said Taylor. “If you cannot make it to Rural King you can drop off toy donations at the Waverly Police Department and Piketon Police Department. “
Taylor says the charitable local law enforcement effort was started by the Waverly Police Department in December 2018 and is “made possible by Waverly Rural King.”
“Rural King donated numerous toys which allowed the department to go out conducting a traffic blitz, but this was not an ordinary traffic blitz,” Taylor said. “With the donations of the toys, officers were able to pass out toys to children in the vehicles during the traffic stops. There were no citations issued, only the handing out of toys.”
The event was made possible for this, the second year, “with assistance from Waverly Rural King”, with the goal to make the blitz a “county-wide event.”
“The Waverly Police Department and Piketon Police Department will be accepting toy donations for any ages at their local departments, and will also be setting up inside the Waverly Rural King,” Taylor said. “Once the goal has been reached, all local enforcement agencies will be conducting the Pike County Blitzmas. It was such a success in 2018 that we now have a goal to make it an annual event.”
Those with questions may call Sgt. Joe Taylor at the Waverly Police Department at (740) 947-2179.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.