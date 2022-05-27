Donations are being accepted now at PatriotGolfDays.com to benefit military members and their families through PGA HOPE and Folds of Honor
FRISCO, Texas (May 27, 2022) – Patriot Golf Days returns to Memorial Day Weekend for the second consecutive year to further honor our nation’s heroes and their families. By being able to donate at participating golf facilities and through the Patriot Golf Days website, this weekend could be the most heroic round of golf people play this year.
PGA REACH, the 501©3 charitable foundation of the PGA of America, and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members, co-host the nationwide annual fundraiser that started in 2007. The two organizations are coming together to fundraise with the support of PGA Members around the country.
PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) introduces golf to Veterans to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program includes a six-to-eight-week golf instruction curriculum taught by PGA Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency.
This year, 750 PGA Members in all 41 sections are participating in Patriot Golf Days fundraising efforts. That is the largest Member participation number since 2017. To donate, visit patriotgolfdays.com.
Examples of how some PGA Sections, PGA Members and golf facilities across the country are participating in Patriot Golf Days:
The Carolinas PGA Section will have a record 62 golf facilities participating in fundraising efforts, including Methodist University Golf Course, which hosts the U.S. Army Wounded Soldier Recovery PGA HOPE Program. In addition, Jimmy McMullen, PGA Director of Coaching at Salem Glen Country Club’s Golf Academy, is doing a 250-hole golf marathon from dawn to dusk. Supporters can pledge per hole or based on the amount of birdies he records, or they can make direct donations.
The Tri-State PGA Section will host a Patriot Golf Days outing at Scally’s Golf and Training Center, including free lessons for Veterans and military families. The Section is looking to expand the PGA HOPE Program that it hosts in conjunction with the Pittsburgh VA Hospital. This fundraiser will support that growth at the course, which is across the street from the local Air Force Base.
The Southern Texas PGA Section will serve over 250 Veterans in the San Antonio metroplex. The Alamo City Golf Trail will fundraise at all eight City of San Antonio Golf Courses. The Southern Texas Section will use the funds to support six PGA HOPE programs, including one at Lackland Air Force Base.
The Tennessee PGA Section will serve over 120 Veterans across six program locations this year. It currently has 27 registered PGA Members and golf facilities supporting Patriot Golf Days, including Vietnam War Veteran and PGA Member Bobby Greenwood, who will lead a fundraiser. Greenwood is a PGA Life Member, Tennessee Golf Hall of Famer and former PGA Tour player.
In the Southern Ohio PGA Section, Kenwood Country Club, a private facility in Cincinnati, is offering “Tips for Vets” — 10-minute charitable golf lessons to raise money for the cause. Golfers can make a donation as they improve their game with PGA Professional Coaching. PGA of America Board Member Brian Jones, PGA is the facility’s PGA Director of Instruction. Meanwhile, PGA Head Golf Professional Matt Starr, PGA hosts a PGA HOPE program at nearby Meadow Links that serves 90 Veterans. Jones, the National Co-Chair of PGA HOPE, has taught in this program since 2016.
Each of the more than 200 GOLFTEC locations nationwide will be raising funds and selling products linked to supporting Patriot Golf Days.
This year’s efforts are also being supported by the USGA, PGA Tour and LPGA to promote further awareness and support for Patriot Golf Days.
“We’re especially proud that our 28,000 PGA Professionals have raised millions of charitable dollars through Patriot Golf Days for our nation’s heroes and their families,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “Having these influential organizations join in to back this critically important effort points to how closely aligned the golf community is in our support of our Veterans and their families. With the PGA of America leading the way, we are able to further the impact of both PGA HOPE and Folds of Honor, as we raise additional funds through the game of golf in support of those who stand to defend our country.”
“It’s exciting that Patriot Golf Days will again be held during Memorial Day weekend,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “The partnership between Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE helps both Veterans and military families. As a PGA Professional, I’m grateful to my fellow PGA Members, the golf facilities participating in Patriot Golf Days and patriotic Americans who contribute to our mission. All money that is raised will directly benefit individuals and families in the community and the PGA Section where it was raised, and provide financial resources for Folds of Honor academic scholarships and PGA HOPE programs.”
Patriot Golf Days began as a grassroots fundraising initiative in 2007, with golfers across the country encouraged to add an extra dollar to their green fees to fund Folds of Honor scholarships for families of fallen or disabled Veterans. Over the last 15 years, the effort has grown to encompass a variety of fundraising efforts led by PGA Professionals and golfers in all 50 states and 41 PGA Sections.
These efforts, and other related yearlong activities, have raised more than $60 million and funded more than 12,000 scholarships to help Veterans, their spouses and children.
