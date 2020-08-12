Now more than ever, our health and that of our loved ones is a top priority. When it comes to receiving health care, how do you choose where to go? Do you get all of your health care from one source – or do you mix it up based on your illness or issue?
Whether you are a current patient of Adena Health System or not, we want to hear from you. To participate in the System’s 2020 Consumer Health Care Survey, participants must be 18 years or older, and currently live in one of the following counties: Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto or Vinton.
“Committed to our patients, and everyone living in south central and southern Ohio, Adena is always looking at how we can continuously improve,” said Adena’s Vice President of Brand and Marketing Susan Wollebeck. “Through the current survey, we hope to learn what is important to people when making health care choices for themselves and their loved ones. With this important input, who hope to gain a better understanding of how we can best serve our patients, based on what they like and need.”
The consumer survey will remain open through Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Anyone meeting the above criteria, who is interested in participating in the survey can access it by going to https://www.adena.org/inside/page.dT/2020-survey
Those who complete the survey will be able to claim a free First Aid kit.
