In what was described as a favorite event of the school year for many, Pike Christian Academy held its annual history fair on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Students from fourth through 12th grade participated, covering 64 different topics. Morgan Cisco, who teaches the sixth through 12th grade history classes at PCA, said students could pick their own topic, ranging from ancient history all the way up to modern times. Many students dressed in costumes for the period of history they were showcasing and some brought props. Some examples of topics included Amelia Earhart, World War I and English Literature, the violin, Erik Thorvaldsson (Erik the Red), Rudolf Diesel, Stuart Legacy, the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion, Billy the Kid, Barbie, Ben Franklin, the Wright Brothers, Henry Ford, and other various topics. Judges for the competition were local community members.
To view a photo gallery from the event, visit the News Watchman's website and look under Multimedia (www.newswatchman.com/multimedia).
